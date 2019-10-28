Style

Randolph Has The Sale On Sunglasses Every Man Should Utilize

CONCORDE
5
Randolph 1 / 5

Concorde

GET IT!

This is the classic. The default. Any guy would be smart to buy this pair. It will keep the sun at bay and will make every guy look a lot more interesting than they may have otherwise. There’s plenty of style options too so the sky is the limit with these bad boys.

Get It: Pick up the Concorde ($140; was $200) at Randolph Eyewear

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style