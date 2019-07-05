Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Since 1973, Randolph USA has made high-quality sunglasses just outside of Boston, Massachusetts with top-grade, responsibly sourced materials. 50 different artisans cut, mold, stamp, twist, solder, plate, and polish each pair of Randolph frames in a 200-step process (predominantly by hand) that takes more than six weeks for each pair. Randolph is so confident in its frame joints that each and every pair is protected by a limited lifetime warranty.

Each pair of Randolph sunglasses meet specifications precise enough to meet the demands of the world’s toughest critics, including the US Department of Defense, pilots, naval aviators, astronauts, and even Hollywood stars. You’ve probably seen them on guys like Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Randolphs are also found in Netflix and Amazon Prime shows, worn by stars like John Krasinski, and made it to the big screen in the Captain Marvel movie.

Randolph makes more than a dozen styles of metal frames. Mix that with a myriad of lens colors, styles, and materials and there are literally hundreds from which to choose. Randolph USA even offers six distinct types of blue lenses. So you can get the season’s hottest color and still be a complete original.

Get The Blues in 6 Hues

Randolph USA offer several extraordinary shades of blue that go with any frame. The company’s most popular blues are the Atlantic Blue, an electric royal blue, and the new Polarized Cobalt, a greener ocean blue hue. Both offer full-mirrored reflection.

Atlantic Blue:



Cobalt Blue:



Acadian :



: Blue Hydro :



: Mystic Blue :



: Northern Lights:



Engineered to meet the exacting standards of military pilots, Randolph lenses are designed to reduce eye-strain and improve visual acuity. They have built-in hydrophobic, anti-static, and scratch-resistant properties. The premium SkyTecTM lenses are individually ground, and polished to the same standards of a camera lens for the absolute clearest optics possible with maximum scratch resistance. They protect from blue light. Plus, they block 100 percent of damaging UVA and UVB rays, as well as infrared light. Finally, they’re drop-ball tested for impact resistance with a 5/8 inch steel ball from 50 inches!

SkyForceTM lenses are lighter, combining lightweight comfort with outstanding optics in an advanced lens material that is 40 percent lighter than SkyTecTM glass. Randolph also offers a line of SkyForce AirTM gradient lenses that are darker on top and lighter on the bottom for a unique visual experience.

So if you want the finest sunglasses made, with quality you can see and feel, check out Randolph USA. And you can get them in the summer’s hottest shades of blue. Here are a few of our favorite selections.

How to Choose Blue Shades

Aviators come in a variety of shapes, including teardrop, navigator and round. Pair your favorite beautiful blue hue with the perfect aviator frame for your style.