Re-Introducing Filson: The Original Rugged Outfitter For Over 120 Years

America is a land of promise. The promise of a better tomorrow. Where everyone has the chance to make life better for themselves and for their loved ones, passing their successes down the genetic line. And very few events in America symbolize that better than the Gold Rush in the 1800s.

When Americans made the trek out West and discovered Gold in the hills by the Pacific, an era of men chasing self-made prosperity started en masse. All up and down the coast, enterprising men started to set up camp and try to enrich their lives and the lives of their progeny. But this wasn’t the easiest life.

Working out in the elements was and still is a difficult proposition. Especially the further North you get, when the temperatures drop to freezing and below. Snow is falling and the wind is whipping to such a degree that it requires a lot of preparation and protection to survive out there.

All those forward-thinking and dedicated men that went on the chase for Gold up North needed to be bundled up in the best gear possible. Clothing that can keep them insulated from the cold and dangerous elements out in the woods and mountainous regions. They couldn’t just settle for second best.

Luckily for those men, there was a clothing outfitter that would be able to readily handle their needs. And that brand is Filson. A brand that got its start in 1897 as a way to outfit the men who needed protection while they were chasing the American Dream. A brand that is still doing top tier work today,

Founded by C.C. Filson in 1897, Filson was delivering high-quality goods right from the jump. And that is due to the fact that C.C. Filson himself was a man who understood the needs of the outdoorsmen in America. His father was one and Filson learned a lot from his Father.

Filson didn’t just stop at learning from his Father. He also listened and learned from the men he was supplying with gear during that rough and tumble time in America. All their needs were taken into account and helped Filson make his already amazing clothing and gear that much better.

As the Gold Rush came to an end, Filson continued supplying the outdoorsmen and workers of America with the best gear imaginable. And Filson has continued to deliver top quality goods to this very day. Goods that can last for a lifetime. Because with the top quality craftsmanship, Filson guarantees its products.

With a craft that can last for years in a highly effective manner, Filson goods make for a great gift this holiday season. As the Winter settles into a groove, men around the country are going to want to stay warm when they leave the house. And what better option than clothing made to keep the working man warm during hours spent outside?

Even better than the efficiency of the Filson brand at keeping men warm in the frigid winter weather is the look of these items. One look at the gear that is available in the Filson store is all you need to see how perfectly suited these items are for the sophisticated man.

When the winter finally hits, you will want to bundle up in comfort and style. That is where Filson comes in to play. These clothes are made for the refined and mature man who wants to look his best while staying comfortable in the bitter weather.

So if you are looking to get some practical winter clothing in your life, Filson should be at the top of your list. And to help you pick out some options in no time at all, we have picked out 5 of our favorite items in the Filson store.

