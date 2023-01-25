Re-Introducing Filson: The Original Rugged Outfitter For Over 120 Years

Dry Tin 5 Pocket Pant GET IT!

For a great pair of pants that can handle any job, these pants from Filson will fit the bill. They are very comfortable and have a great deal of mobility. They are made with the typical Filson durability so they can last a while. And they look pretty sleek with any Fall/Winter outfit. You can’t go wrong with adding these to your wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the Dry Tin 5 Pocket Pant ($155) at Filson

