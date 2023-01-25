Re-Introducing Filson: The Original Rugged Outfitter For Over 120 Years

Ripstop Nylon Backpack GET IT!

If you need a backpack to accompany you on a trip to work or anywhere out of the house, you want it to be durable. No one wants to deal with a bag that splits at the first sign of trouble. This bag from Filson will handle anything you throw at it, making it last for a good long while. It’ll make that old bag of yours look like a joke.

Get It: Pick up the Ripstop Nylon Backpack ($225) at Filson

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!