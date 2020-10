TechLoom Bliss GET IT!

Looking for a new pair of running shoes that will give you an extra pep in your step? APL Sneakers has you covered with these comfortable and durable runners.

Get It: Pick up the TechLoom Bliss ($200) at APL Sneakers

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!