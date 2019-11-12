Ready for Sweater Season? 7 Sweet Sweaters On Sale Now

Isaia Heathered Cashmere Blend Crew Sweater GET IT!

Made from a sumptuous blend of cashmere, hemp, and silk, this sophisticated pullover boasts a ridiculously soft, heathered texture. Made in Italy.

Get It: Save 50% on this Isaia Heathered Cashmere Sweater ($549; was $1,095) at Saks Fifth Avenue

Use code NOV19SF to get a free Gift Card

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!