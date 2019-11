Tommy Hilfiger Signature Solid Sweater GET IT!

The cotton crewneck sweater is a cold-weather essential, whether you layer it over your shirt or just rock it solo. It’s available in six seasonal colors to suit any occasion.

Get It: Save 40% on this Tommy Hilfiger Signature Solid Sweater ($36; was $60) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!