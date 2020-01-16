Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Technology has taken over our lives. Just the very fact that you are reading this means you are on some sort of electrical device, be it a phone or tablet or computer. Tech is great in many ways, making our lives easier on so many levels. But there are downsides. And one of them is that the blue light that these devices use can put undue strain on our eyes. But you don’t have to worry about that anymore with a pair of Nash Frames from Felix Gray.

What makes Felix Gray frames so great is that they are designed specifically to combat the issues that blue light causes. Blue light can affect the level of melatonin that you produce which will then keep you up longer. Not only will frames like the Nash Frames from Felix Gray prevent a decrease in those levels, but they will also double those levels.

Felix Gray isn’t just a great producer of frames because of their blue light defense design, but also because the frames on sale are really stylish to boot. There are tons of frames in stock to pick from. Our favorite is the Nash Frames because of their sleek and simple design. They fit like a glove on any kind of face. There are three different color options and each one will complement the look of any guy who wears them.

If you want to combat the issues that are caused by blue light, you can’t go wrong with picking up the Nash Frames from Felix Gray. You don’t even need to have a prescription. Go for prescription, non-prescription, sunglasses, or reading lenses. You aren’t boxed in. So help get yourself to sleep without limiting your tech usage. Your eyes will thank you for it.

Get It: Pick up the Nash Frames ($95) at Felix Gray

