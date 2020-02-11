With spring and summer fast approaching, the 2020 Summer Games are on everyone’s minds. We’ve started seeing some of the newest innovations unveiled—everything from Olympics medal stand looks to track spikes to skateboarding uniforms—and now there are lifestyle drops with a heavy skew toward sport. One of our favorites thus far is Reebok’s International Sports Heritage Collection. And we’re all over the Reebok Club C Revenge Plus.

It’s obvious the Club C draws style cues from vintage tennis aesthetics. Hallmarks of the ’80s court design are all here: The low top dips below your ankle, the upper is made from supple leather, and a rubber outsole runs underfoot. But the Club C Revenge Plus strays from the typical all-white motif. Instead, it’s imagined in cream with hits of orange (or as Reebok likes to call it, Mars Dust) on the hang tag, logo, and vector—which, by the way, saw its prominence begin on the international stage of the ’96 Summer Games in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nostalgia doesn’t have to come at the expense of comfort, though. These kicks have a plush foam tongue, molded sockliner, and cushioned midsole, making them an excellent wear-everywhere shoe. They might have stadium-worthy looks, but you can rock ’em traveling, on casual days at the office, and all weekend long. No need to wait ’till the Olympics kick off on July 24. This is an idyllic shoe to break out of your winter blues and style with your favorite jeans, joggers, or even a suit. Perhaps best of all, the premium look and feel of the shoe won’t cost you $100.

Other offerings from the International Sports Heritage Collection include three printed track jackets and three sweatshirts in varying red, green, and blue hues. Come April, a second iteration of the collection will be unveiled. You can expect another Club C Revenge Plus shoe, a Classic Leather model, and more Olympics-inspired merchandise.

[$80; reebok.com]

