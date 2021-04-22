If you need to set the right mood, there’s nothing that embodies confidence more than high-end classic outfits. These styles—including pieces from Gucci, Dior, and Salvatore Ferragamo—are definitely bold, but they still have a timeless quality.

It reminds us of something Bill Cunningham, former fashion photographer for The New York Times, once said about the one rule to remember about fashion: “When you feel you know everything, and have captured the spirit of today’s fashion, that’s the very instant to stand everything you have learned upside down and discover new ways in using the old formulas for the spirit of today.”

Created by some of the biggest names in men’s fashion, here are the pieces that give modern men the chance to rediscover some classic styles.

We’re happy to say we found the ideal setting that mixes classic and modern for our shoot at The Beekman in New York City. Combining old-world glamour and modern luxury, the hotel is located in the heart of Downtown’s most dynamic and historical neighborhood. Restored to its former glory, the historic landmark building exudes elegance and charm both inside and out. Designed by Martin Brudnizki, it stands as the pinnacle of refinement. Whether traveling for work, pleasure, or planning an event, The Beekman is the perfect headquarters for a luxury adventure in NYC.

Set the Mood With These Classic Outfits for the Modern Man

Get the Look (above):

Gucci Iridescent Pied de Poule Arlì Jacket and Azure-inchiostro Technical Jersey Zipped Jacket [$5,300, $1,650; gucci.com].

Get the look: Tod’s White Button Down Shirt and White Knit Sweater [$475, $795; tods.com]; Emporio Armani Darted Chinos [$445; armani.com]; Kenneth Cole Liam Stripe Sneaker [$129; kennethcole.com]

Get the look: Brunello Cucinelli Seersucker Suit and Linen Shirt [$5,345, $875; Brunello Cucinelli, 136 Greene Street, New York, NY 10012]

Get the look: Dior Coat, Shirt, Bandana and Pants ($3,300, $1,550, $450, $1,200; dior.com).

Get the look: Salvatore Ferragamo Black Tuscan Landscape Print Cotton Canvas Coat and Cashmere Blend Cable Knit Sweater [$2,800, $830; ferragamo.com]; Viktor Li Pants [$395; shopviktorli.com]

Get the look: Polo Ralph Lauren Jacket, Vest and Oxford Shirt [$1,398, $398, $98; ralphlauren.com]; Ermenegildo Zegna Trousers [$1,290; zegna.com]

