Refresh Your Underwear Drawer With This Jockey Boxer Brief 3-Pack

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

There is never a bad time to pick up new underwear. The way we tend to run through these things, we seem to be always buying new ones. And if you are in the market for some new undies, then you need to go to Zappos right now and pick up the Jockey Active Micro Midway Boxer Brief 3-Pack.

Why should you pick up the Jockey Active Micro Midway Boxer Brief 3-Pack? Well, the most obvious thing is the value of the purchase. You can get 3 new pieces of underwear for a great low price. Lower than usual thanks to the sale at Zappos. But the big thing is how comfortable they truly are.

It should be no surprise that these are comfortable. Seeing as they are made by Jockey, it is only natural. By using a 90/10% blend of Polyamide and Elastane, these undies will fit like a dream and will make it feel like they aren’t even there. But that’s not all that makes these so great to have.

For the summer, we’re all gonna sweat in the heat. But with the Jockey Active Micro Midway Boxer Brief 3-Pack, you won’t end up feeling soggy and swampy down there. That’s because they are made to wick away moisture, leaving you cool and dry when you get wet, especially from sweat.

Honestly, there’s no reason why you should pick up these Jockey Active Micro Midway Boxer Brief 3-Pack. Zappos has them on sale and they are an incredibly comfortable set of undies. Any man would benefit from having them. So pick up a set now while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the Jockey Active Micro Midway Boxer Brief 3-Pack ($25; was $34) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!