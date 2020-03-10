Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

REI has long been the go-to source for outdoor and backcountry gear and apparel. If you’re headed on a trek, REI is the place to gear up. But now the company is expanding its footprint. Introducing REI’s new Everyday Collection. It’s chock-full of quality clothes, apparel, and accessories designed for living in.

The REI Everyday Collection is a brand new capsule for guys (and gals) on the move. It takes its design cues from the classic looks of yesteryear. The looks are simple, utilitarian, and oh-so-cool in a vintage, 1930s-50s sort of way. The lines are undeniably classic. But with hidden technical features, like built-in SPF and water resistance, the REI Everyday Collection is made to be lived in. And worn hard. Like all REI gear.

Things happen fast these days, and people are much more inclined to take our work outdoors—or put it on hold altogether—to make the turbulent nature of these constantly changing lifestyles and times work better for us. That’s when you need clothes and gear that are ready to move when you are.

If you’re a golfer, biker, or hiker, you need to get close to the REI Everyday Collection. Even commuters need to take notice. With classic silhouettes of modern, technical fabrics, the Everyday Collection is made for the way we live our lives today.

The REI Everyday Collection

The collection relies heavily on REI’s on Co-op brand—simple, everyday items you’ll wear and us again and again. We’ve selected a few of our favorites from the Everyday Collection below.

It gets better. The Everyday Collection is sustainably made with bluesign-certified fabrics. That means REI’s suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors are holding themselves to a higher standard of responsible design and production. REI is creating products that reduce the impact on people and the environment.

Orders of $50 or more at REI ship for free. So you really have nothing to lose. The full REI Everyday Collection can be seen here. But below are some solid picks we’d love to wear for years.

