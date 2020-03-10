New Route Henley T-Shirt GET IT!

The super-soft Merino wool blend wicks moisture and dries fast, and it’s naturally odor-resistant. A double button neck closure provides ventilation and side vents keep your movement free and easy. When you’re biking or running, the dropped back hem provides extended coverage.

Get It: Pick up the REI Co-op New Route Henley T-Shirt ($80) at REI

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!