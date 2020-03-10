Sun Up Pants GET IT!

Fantastic commuter pants, excellent lounging trousers, and they sharp enough to wear to work. Stretch fabric wicks sweat, while a crotch gusset and elastic internal waistband ease movement. Hidden features include a coin pocket at right front and a zip security pocket at right rear hold essentials. In grey or tan, with UPF 50+ sun protection.

Get It: Pick up REI Co-op Sun Up Pants ($85) at REI

