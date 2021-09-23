Relax at Home This Fall With a New Pair of mahabis Breathe Slippers

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

With the Fall arriving soon, we need to start making changes to our wardrobe. Getting some new gear we can wear comfortably in this new season. And since the Fall keeps a lot of us indoors, the mahabis Breathe Slippers available at Zappos are gonna be a great at-home option.

For anyone working from home or just looking to relax on their days off, the mahabis Breathe Slippers are hard to beat. They got a great design that is made to keep you and your feet comfortable all day long. All without ever overwhelming your feet with heat or weight. Because these bad boys are really lightweight.

These mahabis Breathe Slippers are lightweight thanks to the materials used. Which is a Tencel knit, allowing your feet to be properly covered with plenty of airflow. You won’t feel dragged down while wearing these. And it’s those soles that really put them over the edge as compared to other slippers.

When you put these on and feel those soles underneath your feet, you will be completely surprised at how they feel just like a good pair of sneakers. A lot of protection, a good deal of mobility, and a ton of comfort. Walking out to the mailbox won’t be a problem when you got these on.

You can’t go wrong with these mahabis Breathe Slippers being added to your life. Not just because of the comfort that these provide in the house this Fall. But because you can use them next summer when the heat is on. So grab a pair right now to get some lightweight comfort delivered to your home.

Get It: Pick up the mahabis Breathe Slippers ($109) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!