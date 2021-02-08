Relax At Home This Holiday With Some Alternative Apparel From Men’s Warehouse

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Yes, we are still mostly staying at home. But that doesn’t mean the comfortable and casual staples we have been wearing don’t deserve a refresh, especially in the New Year. Soft, simple, eco-friendly, and affordable, these essentials from Alternative Apparel, available at Men’s Wearhouse, comprise a one-stop Ecomm shop for elevated basics like hoodies, tapered joggers, T-shirts, sweatshirts, and henleys. Comfort and versatility are in union here, whether working out from home, running weekend errands, or joining those daily zoom calls. Wear a sweatshirt with an unstructured blazer, a hoodie under a jean jacket, joggers with a dress shirt, a Henley with denim, or a full workout outfit – the colorways also range from classic charcoals and heather grays to camo and currant. In our current times, it gives us peace of mind that the eco-friendly fabrics which make for a more comfortable you also make for a better planet. Organic cotton is used in place of regular cotton, and approximately 1.8M plastic bottles are recycled annually in the Eco fabrics. If you are considering a gift for yourself this winter or a special someone this Valentine’s Day, the express shipping option will ensure it gets there in time!

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!