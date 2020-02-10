Relax This Winter In Style With This Turtleneck on Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you been looking for new styles to add to your wardrobe for the winter? Those old duds just aren’t getting the job done and you want to add something that is good to look at and just as good to wear. Well, the Weatherproof Vintage Military Button Turtleneck Sweater on sale over at Macy’s is sure to be a great addition to your wardrobe.

A turtleneck is a great piece of winter fashion because the best of them are supposed to be good at keeping you warm, thanks to the insulation and the neck guard. They’re also good to look at, if they’re made right. You can wear them pretty much anywhere. And the Weatherproof Vintage Military Button Turtleneck Sweater is amongst the best of them.

The Weatherproof Vintage Military Button Turtleneck Sweater is up there in terms of turtlenecks because it is made with immense attention paid to the craft of this sweater. It’s knitted with acrylic to give it a strong level of insulation. That material also gives it that strong, cozy look with the military green. There’s a real wintery, relaxed feel with this sweater.

But the material isn’t the only thing that makes the Weatherproof Vintage Military Button Turtleneck Sweater so great to wear. The design of this turtleneck doesn’t just come in with a basic, stiff neck guard. This one is made with a button to allow you to relax a little more, easing the pressure off your neck when you aren’t in the direst need of weather protection.

Whatever situation you are going to find yourself in, the Weatherproof Vintage Military Button Turtleneck Sweater is the sweater you will want to wear. You will be relaxed and fashionable at work or out about town. And if you act now, you can get this sweater at a sweet sales price. So pick one up now while supplies last and enjoy the winter in style.

Get It: Pick up the Weatherproof Vintage Military Button Turtleneck Sweater ($56; was $80) at Macy's

