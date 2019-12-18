Relax With These Sweatpants As A Last Minute Gift From Todd Snyder

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





You gotta get the holiday shopping done soon. There’s a week left until the holiday season is over. It can be a little difficult to find items in stock now. But if you go over to Todd Snyder and check out the stock, there are plenty of items left that can be ordered and delivered in time. One of the best that makes for a great gift is the Velour Classic Fit Sweatpants.

The holiday season during the winter, so getting your loved ones some winter attire is a smart move. It makes the gifts immediately useful. Especially when the attire is as comfortable and good looking as the Velour Classic Fit Sweatpants.

No matter which color you choose, the Velour Classic Fit Sweatpants is going to be a great fit for anybody you gift them too. There are five color options (Lime, Tomato Red, Pink, Burgundy, and Navy) and they are all stunning. And that is because the velour design, made from 80 percent cotton and 20 percent polyester, makes these really pop. There’s a luster to them that makes them look a lot better than most sweatpants.

That velour design makes the Velour Classic Fit Sweatpants as comfortable as they are fashionable. The majority of the sweatpant being made out of cotton means that they breathe so they won’t ever become overwhelmingly warm. And the cotton/polyester blend means they are very durable and very stretchy, so they will never be uncomfortable to wear. Lounging around the house or going out with friends has never been this relaxing.

When you want to get someone in your life some clothing for the holidays, it is a good idea to get something that is equally fashionable and functional. The Velour Classic Fit Sweatpants fits that bill pretty well. And as they are on sale, they are more affordable than ever. Pick these up now to get them in time for the holidays.

Get It: Pick up the Velour Classic Fit Sweatpants ($129; was $168) at Todd Snyder

