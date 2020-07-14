Reviewers Say This Is The Fastest Drying Bath Towel Ever

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Bath towels sure can take a beating in their lifetimes. You can go through a lot of them over time. But not all are made equal. Some may look and feel good, but they dry like molasses. No one wants a damp towel stinking up the place. If you want a quick-drying towel, then look no further than the JML Microfiber Bath Towel 2 Pack.

What makes the JML Microfiber Bath Towel 2 Pack so quick drying is that it is made from microfiber. This no cotton towel here. It can absorb up to 7 time the amount of a regular towel and it can dry even quicker. You can use this bad boy hundreds of times before needing to replace it.

An added benefit to the microfiber design is that the JML Microfiber Bath Towel 2 Pack is super comfortable. You can use this after coming out of the shower or the pool to dry off in absolute comfort. It feels like drying off on a cloud.

Taking care of the JML Microfiber Bath Towel 2 Pack is easy as well. It’s very durable, so it will last awhile. But cleaning it isn’t some hard-worn process. Just throw it in the wash like a regular bath towel. Nothing more to it. For the benefits you’re getting here, there are no real downsides here.

Don’t trust us in our praise for the JML Microfiber Bath Towel 2 Pack? Then look to the customer reviews on Amazon. Over 2,200 reviews have put it a review rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. That’s a lot of happy customers that sing the praises of this towel set.

So if you are looking for a new bath towel for the home, then you should pick up the JML Microfiber Bath Towel 2 Pack. It’s durable and fast cleaning/drying at a great price. And you get two with one purchase. Who can say no to that?

