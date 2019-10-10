Revolve Has The Lightweight Jacket On Sale For 30% Off Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Good lightweight jackets are getting to be in high demand these days. It only makes sense since it is fully autumn and the temperature is getting a lot chillier.

So it’s time for guys to start breaking out their old jackets from storage. Summer clothes are going away for now and it is time for those things that are way too heavy for that hot season.

But one doesn’t have to keep on wearing the same old clothes. Even if they are still good looking and in good conditions, there’s no reason why a guy shouldn’t add a new jacket or two to the fall wardrobe.

Now is a good time to add a new jacket too. Sales are seemingly always in abundance these days, as every outlet is preparing the world for the holiday sales that are about to drop on them.

One of the many outlets that has some good deals going at the moment is Revolve. Revolve is an outlet with a great reputation for having great, highly fashionable items. And that is very true with the amazing Champion Full-Zip Jacket that is on sale in its store.

The Champion Full-Zip Jacket is a great, old school looking running jacket. Coming from Champion, that is not a big surprise. Champion is one of the oldest brands in the world so there is a sense of timeliness with Champion stuff.

Looking at the Champion Full-Zip Jacket, one just gets the sense that this has to already be in the closet. It’s so simply designed yet so sleek, with that Champion timeliness that it becomes instantly attractive. Made with 100 percent poly material, it looks and feels good.

So not only does the Champion Full-Zip Jacket look and feel good when it is being worn, but it also can keep the man wearing it comfortable in this fall season. It won’t keep a blizzard at bay or anything. But a breezy 40-degree day will be stifled by it. So a relaxed night out friends is a good time to wear it. And it is also perfect to wear during some sort of athletic activity, as it is made for those scenarios.

Not every piece of clothing has to be some super flashy, expensive piece of work. Sleek and simple can go a long way in most situations. The Champion Full-Zip Jacket is proof of that. This won’t work all that well at an engagement party or anything. But there are plenty of casual moments in everyday life that will need a comfy jacket. While this is on sale at Revolve, grab it while supplies last.

Get It: Pick up the Champion Full-Zip Jacket ($77; was $110) at Revolve

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers.