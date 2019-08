Basics Bundle 3 Pack Element Tee GET IT!

This three-pack of long-stapled Pima cotton tees is designed to fit your lifestyle. They come with stink-proof SilverTech, and are available in both a crew neck and a V-neck. You aren’t stuck with just three basic white tees, either—you can customize your sizing and colors, so your bundle includes only shades you know you’ll get a lot of wear from.

Get It: Pick up the Basics Bundle 3 Pack Element Tee ($115; was $162) at Rhone.