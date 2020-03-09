Rhone Takes Athleisure to a New High with the Vertex Collection

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When you’re pushing yourself to the limit, squeezing every last inch of effort out of your body and trying your very best, you need workout gear that works as hard as you do. Rhone athleisure is top-notch. Rhone has set the bar for workout gear. And its latest line, the Vertex, makes it clear that the popular company has no intention of easing off the gas.

Rhone has manufactured a new double-knit fabric for the Vertex Sweatpant ($128) and Vertex Full-zip Hoodie ($138) that’s perfect for achieving your fitness goals. It’s soft and comfortable, of course, But it’s also breathable, stretchy, and moisture-wicking. So right in line with all of Rhone’s athleisure wear, it’s the ideal blend of tech and comfort.

Crafted with polyamide, cotton, and elastane, Vertex is made to move when you do, and to hold it together when it needs to. And it’s comfortable enough to wear on the street when you’re going for that casual, active look. The silhouette is form-fitting and complimentary. Whether you’re pounding reps in the gym or pounding the pavement apres-workout, you’ll look stylish and fit in the Vertex sweatpants and hoodie. It’s a technical take on a classic piece of apparel.

Rhone athleisure gear costs a little more than the competition. But that’s because it’s one of the few brands in the game that truly lives up to its name. The gear is just great, every time. And that’s why you see us rocking Rhone in a lot of our workout videos. It’s ready for the gym and the street, or even just kicking around the house. Rhone athleisure is always at the top of our list for athleisure. And with Father’s Day coming up, it should be at the top of every guy’s wishlist this year.

The Vertex collection is available in sizes from Small to XXL. Currently, it only comes in black. But that’s a color that’s perfect no matter the occasion.

Rhone always offers free two-day shipping. And you get 45 days to return any purchase you’re not comfortable with. But that won’t be an issue with the Vertex.

