Ring In St. Patrick’s Day With A Very Fitting Shirt From OAF Nation

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

St. Patrick’s Day is a day when everyone is going to take part in revelry and hijinks. You don’t want to go out and celebrate in your work clothes. So you are going to want to pick up one of these A Little Irish shirts from OAF Nation to ring in the holiday, St. Patty’s style.

Oaf Nation is here for the guy who is looking to enjoy themselves. This is not for the guy looking to dress up for the office. For a holiday like St. Patrick’s Day, Oaf Nation is the place to shop. And the A Little Irish shirt is a great indicator of how they understand the partying man’s sensibility. This is a shirt with an Irish skull and a pun printed on it. Of course, this shirt is made for a wild night out.

Just because the A Little Irish shirt is made for fun, that doesn’t mean it isn’t comfortable. This shirt is going to fit loosely on your body. And it breathes too, as it is made from cotton. So you will be relaxed and comfortable the entire time you wear it. Which is key when you are out partying all night long.

What’s great is that there are options for your St. Patrick’s Day style at Oaf Nation. You can pick from a t-shirt, a tank top, a long sleeve, or a hoodie. Within those options, you can even pick between Kelly Green, Forest Green, and Black. All colors very fitting for the holiday in question.

Whichever option you choose,, you need to act fast if you want this shirt in time for St. Patrick’s Day. If you are in a warmer climate, the tee shirt and tank will keep you cool. And if you’re in a colder area, the long sleeve and tank will keep you warm during your time out. So head over to Oaf Nation now to grab a St. Patrick’s Day shirt.

Get It: Pick up A Little Irish (starting at $26) at Oaf Nation

Not your style? Check out all the gnarly products at OAF Nation here.

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!