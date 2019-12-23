Ring In The New Year With This Great Blazer At Frank & Oak

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





The holidays are almost over. So why not take a deep breathe and start picking stuff up for yourself again? Why not pick up this amazing Washable Wool Laurier Blazer over at Frank & Oak?

The Washable Wool Laurier Blazer is a great looking blazer. Even if you don’t need to wear a nice jacket like this every day, you should have at least one in your closet to break out when the occasion arises. And when that occasion arises, this coat will make quite the impact.

It’s a looker, but the Washable Wool Laurier Blazer is also really comfortable. It’s made out of Polyester, wool, and lycra. This means that the coat will help keep you warm but it’s breathable so it won’t overwhelm you. Also, the way the coat is cut is to give you all the room you need to move freely without feeling constrained. And it’s wrinkle resistant so the coat will always look fresh.

Those materials give the Washable Wool Laurier Blazer it’s great look. The color really pops and it will make it look good with most kinds of outfits. A blazer doesn’t have to just be worn with a suit. It can be worn with a slightly more casual look and still look pretty great.

Now that the holidays are done, you should treat yourself with this fantastic Washable Wool Laurier Blazer over at Frank & Oak. It’s at a pretty great price, which is what Frank & Oak is great at. Giving you fantastic pieces at great prices. So pick it up now and ring in the New Year with a great new blazer.

Get It: Pick up the Washable Wool Laurier Blazer ($229) at Frank & Oak

