



To call Robert Downey, Jr.’s watch collection valuable would be an insulting understatement, but the over-the-top horological masterpiece he wore to the premiere of his new movie Avengers: Infinity War blows the rest of his timepieces to financial smithereens.

Because for all the Rolexes and Omegas and Patek Philippes (editor’s note: should it be Pateks Philiipe?) the actor is spotted wearing at the red carpet events he attends on the regular, none comes at a higher opening price than the Greubel Forsey GMT Tourbillon on his left wrist Monday evening. The watch, which was originally introduced in 2011, takes the concept of the GMT to its absolute extreme, and will set you back by $605,000.

That’s due largely to its insane number of complications, and its immaculate fabrication. While a well-made GMT generally costs more than a standard time-only ticker (because it can tell the time in two time zones at once), this one is powered by a tourbillon, a mechanism developed to combat the accuracy-reducing effect gravity has on other watch movements. You can see it ticking along in the video Downey, Jr.’s stylist Jeanne Yang posted on Instagram just ahead of the premiere.

There’s also a power reserve indicator (this thing will run for three days without being worn), a sub-seconds hand that’s separate from the main hour-and-minute wheel, the aforementioned second time-zone indicator where you’d usually find the 10 o’clock index, and a spinning titanium globe that rotates once every 24 hours, just like the planet we all call home. All of that is housed in a red gold case that has more windows than some penthouses.

And that’s just the front of the watch. Turn it over and there’s a handy ring of time zones (and their corresponding cities), so the insanely wealthy travelers who own this thing will always know what time it is wherever they are.

For those wondering what else Downey, Jr. wore to the event: He also had on a pair of glasses by the British optical company Cutler & Gross, a tuxedo from the equally British Saville Row tailor Richard James, a t-shirt from Rick Owens, boots from Tod’s, and a pair of Marvel cufflinks from Cufflinks.com. And all of it was significantly less expensive than this watch.