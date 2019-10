Brando Leather Jacket GET IT!

Basic leather in a fresh silhouette, featuring zip pockets at the chest, a skull motif on the snaps, and zipper detail at the cuffs. Wear it open to reveal its red camo jacquard lining. 100 percent lambskin leather, it’s available in sizes up to 4X.

Get It: Save 25% on the Brando Leather Jacket ($673; was $898) at Robert Graham