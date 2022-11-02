Roll Into the Holiday Season With These L.L. Bean 8″ Bean Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

With the cold days ahead of us, we’re gonna have to deal not just with the brittle cold but with some unfortunately cold precipitation. From icy rain to some lovely snow, our feet are gonna be dealing with some hardcore cold. But with the L.L. Bean 8″ Bean Boots in your life, you can give yourself some high-end protection from the elements.

The L.L. Bean 8″ Bean Boots are another in a long line of high-end footwear from the brand that has been delivering high-end gear since 1912. Made with high-end full-grain leather put together with a waterproof rubber outer shell, these are more than up to the task of keeping those feet dry and warm in the brutal months ahead.

Comfort isn’t just delivered in the waterproofing design with these L.L. Bean 8″ Bean Boots. It’s also found in the comfortable soles as well as the unique foot form shape. It helps to deliver an experience that keeps the feet comfortable and supported. Support also being found in the steel shank these are made with.

Not only that, but you’ll find all of that as well thanks to the incredibly supportive footbed. Rubber chain tread, leather, and textile lining and footbed help to give your feet the stability they need in any treacherous weather situation you find yourself in. All of that sounds pretty damn good in our minds.

So if you are looking for a new pair of footwear to keep yourself safe and dry in the wet winter months ahead of us, the L.L. Bean 8″ Bean Boots are for you. Waterproof and comfortable all day long, these were made to impress. And impress they do. So pick up a pair right now so you can ride out the rest of the year without any issues.

Get It: Pick up the L.L. Bean 8″ Bean Boots ($139) at Zappos

Get it!

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

Related Links

The Best Work Boots & Safety Boots for All-Day Comfort

The Best Real Gold Watches for Men in 2022 from $149 to $32K

Trail Running Shoes for Men: The 10 Best Pairs for 2022