Roll Into The Winter In Style With This Turtleneck On Sale At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





New Year New You doesn’t have to start and stop at working out. You can switch things up in all manner of ways. Changing up how you dress can be a big ego boost and give you the needed drive to keep changing other things in life. It’s pretty easy to make those aesthetic changes when the sales at Macy’s are as good as they are on this gorgeous INC Elite Turtleneck Sweater.

It’s gonna get pretty cold this winter and it is a good idea to have items in your closet like this INC Elite Turtleneck Sweater. Something that can keep you nice and toasty without being as heavy and cumbersome as a coat. Something to wear to the office or out with people at a bar. You don’t always need to be buried under layers of clothes when you’re indoors.

What makes the INC Elite Turtleneck Sweater such a great piece of fashion? Right off the bat, you can just look at it and see that it’s a striking piece of clothing. Whichever color you choose from, it will attract the attention of every eye in the room. It looks so good because of how well this turtleneck is made with the top of the line cotton and nylon that makes up this sweater.

The cotton and nylon that the INC Elite Turtleneck Sweater is made with doesn’t just give it it’s strong aesthetic appeal, but it also gives it that functionality that makes it work wonders in the Winter. It’s super comfortable, with the cotton giving it that soft feel that breathes while insulating you and the nylon giving it that stretchability so it never feels too constricting. So you can look good while staying warm and relaxed.

A turtleneck is a classic looking piece of fashion. It’s old school while never feeling outdated. You can wear it any year and look like the most stylish dude in the room. The INC Elite Turtleneck Sweater doesn’t fail in any regard. And it’s cheaper than ever now at Macy’s. Use coupon code BIG to save an additional 20 percent on the already appealing sales price. So don’t dawdle and pick up one or two of these while you can.

Get It: Pick up the INC Elite Turtleneck Sweater ($24 with coupon code BIG; was $60) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!