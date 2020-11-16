Roll Out In The Cold With These Discounted Timberland Soft Toe Boots

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are now in the middle of November. Before we know it, December will be here. That means there are plenty of days ahead that are going to be cold and unpleasant out. You need to prepare for those days. If you haven’t yet, you’re in luck. Because you can get these Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6″ Soft Toe Boots on sale right now.

When it comes to brand new boots, you can do much worse than buying from Timberland. There’s a reason it’s one of the biggest brands on the market. Comfort, style, and protection are high no matter the style you pick up. And the Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6″ Soft Toe Boots keeps up that tradition.

In the coming months, there will be a lot of cold and wet nights out there. Be it freezing rain or just plain ole snow, you might get stuck out there. And no one wants to deal with cold, wet feet. That’s not an issue with these Timbs.

You won’t have to worry about cold, soggy feet with the Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6″ Soft Toe Boots for two reasons. For one, these are made with top of the line waterproof materials. There won’t be any intrusion on your feet from any inclement weather situations.

Warmth is also a guarantee with the Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6″ Soft Toe Boots because of the insulation used in them. It’s made with Thinsulate, a lightweight quick-drying insulation material that will help keep your feet nice and warm as the exterior of the boot keeps you dry.

Unsurprisingly, the Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6″ Soft Toe Boots are very stylish. You can wear them to work or out to play with almost any outfit you got. And the comfort of the padding and the soft materials on the interior will make sure you’re comfortable on your feet. This brand just knows how to make boots.

If you are needing some new footwear to stay comfortable in the coming winter months, the Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6″ Soft Toe Boots is for you. Pick up a pair from Zappos now. It’s on sale and will get to you quickly. Your feet will be very thankful to have these protecting them in the coming months.

Timberland PRO Direct Attach 6″ Soft Toe Boots ($140; was $155) at Zappos

