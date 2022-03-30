Round Out Your Spring Wardrobe With This Faherty Brand Breeze Shirt

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The Spring season has officially started and that means warmth. Longer days and shorter nights. New clothes need to be rotated into your closet so you can enjoy these warm days in comfort. If you’re still on the hunt for some new warm-weather clothes, then you should pick up the Faherty Brand Breeze Shirt.

Huckberry is one of our favorite brands because of items like the Faherty Brand Breeze Shirt. We’ve tried out many an item from Huckberry and they always have the perfect balance of style and functionality. This shirt is no exception to that rule, making it a great addition to any guy’s wardrobe this year.

Right off the bat, the Faherty Brand Breeze Shirt has a great look to it that just screams spring and summer. That floral design really pops when you pair it with your spring attire and that’s all thanks to the 54%/44%/2% hemp/lyocell/spandex blend that is used to make this wonderful shirt.

That material blend also gives this shirt the lightweight and breezy comfort you want for the season. The material feels super soft on your skin and is given just enough stretch to make it even more mobile for your to relax in. For a casual time out of the house, you can’t go wrong with this shirt.

For any of you guys out there looking to add some slick new clothing to their wardrobes, this Faherty Brand Breeze Shirt from Huckberry is a winning choice. This shirt is super soft and super comfortable with a great warm-weather look to it. You won’t regret having this shirt in your life.

Get It: Pick up the Faherty Brand Breeze Shirt ($138) at Huckberry

