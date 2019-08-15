These Top-Rated Running Shoes Are on Sale at Zappos Today

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Hoka One One is a master at crafting running shoes that make any run—be it on a treadmill, on the pavement, or on grass—feel like running through clouds. Each shoe is designed to make a jog easier on the foot by changing the pressure points and where it provides support for the most comfortable run imaginable. Right now at Zappos, the Hoka One One Clifton 5 can be yours at a major markdown.

The Hoka One One Clifton 5 is designed to be immediately comfortable. This is due to the durable and responsive midsole the brand uses in each shoe. They’re also shockingly light. They keep the weight evenly distributed throughout the shoe, so any sprint, jog or walk will feel easier on the feet (no matter the pace).

The sneakers also come with early-stage Meta-Rocker geometry, which promotes an easier transition from heel-strike to toe-off. The low heel-toe drop and the midsoles complement a runner’s gait cycle, and pushes you forward. It’s almost like having wheels and gives a little boost to add even more speed and comfort.

The Hoka One One Clifton 5 is also designed with an active foot frame. It’s like the frame of the shoe functions in a way not too dissimilar to a bucket seat in a racecar. It’ll bend the heel and foot into the midsole so it will cradle and support the foot when running.

The best part, of course, is that the shoe is eligible for an ultra-rare sale. Each of the seven colorways is on sale, from the steel gray with red accents, to the effortlessly cool gray and black pair, each option is a cool 20 percent off. Shipping is also free.

For any man that is looking to upgrade their running routine with a great new pair of shoes, this Zappos deal is one that can not be passed up.

Get It: Pick up the Hoka One One Clifton 5 ($104; was $130) at Zappos.

