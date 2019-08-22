Zappos Has Running Shoes on Sale Starting at $55

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s no time better than now to start running. We still got a few weeks of summer left and the fall is just around the corner, so why not go for a morning or late-afternoon jog? Warm weather and long days makes for a perfect jogging season.

Summer might make for a good time to run, but the running shoes in the closet are kinda beaten up and not great to wear out. Or maybe you haven’t run in a while, and the old pair in the closet doesn’t even fit anymore. Sure, you need a new pair of running shoes, but where do you go?

There are plenty of retailers that cater to physically active men. However, if you’re looking for the best prices and a variety of options to match, there’s only one place to go—Zappos. Right now, Zappos is having a great sale on a wide variety of sneakers. Running shoes included.

Check out some of the best running shoes available during this sale below.