Last week, Hurricane Dorian roared through the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm, bringing storm surge and winds in excess of 200 miles per hour that caused widespread destruction, especially on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama.

Now, rescue and recovery efforts are underway. Salt Life, maker of ocean-ready activewear, is offering a way for you to help out, too. The company has created a Bahamas Dawn Tee, and for every shirt sold, Salt Life will donate $14 to the American Red Cross, which is assisting with hurricane relief efforts.

Salt Life will donate money to the Red Cross for every shirt sold until the end of October. The shirt retails for $20, and it features a large graphic on the back inspired by the Bahamian flag and one of the island nation’s claims to fame—excellent fishing. It’s made from pre-shrunk cotton and features a pocket on the front as well.

According to The New York Times, 44 people died in the Bahamas as a result of the storm, but the number is likely to rise as more bodies are recovered from the rubble. Houses were torn apart by the winds and inundated with flood waters, and shantytowns in the Abaco Islands were among the hardest hit areas.

You can also make an additional donation to the Red Cross relief efforts here.