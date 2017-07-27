Sanuk’s New Shoes Might be the Most Comfortable on Earth





With their relaxed styles and comfortable footwear, Sanuk has become a favorite footwear brand for surfing, camping, and just hanging out. We know people who live in Sanuk shoes, and we’re pretty sure they’re onto something. Taking its inspiration from the Pacific Northwest, Sanuk’s fall collection features canvas, denim, and flannel fabrics, leather details, and earth-tone colorways. Here are five styles we’d love to slide on our feet this fall.

Sanuk TKO Vintage Slub

Combining traditional lace-up styling with soft, slub fabric uppers, Sanuk’s TKO Vintage Slub (top, $65 at Zappos) are like sneakers with a twist. Durable rubber outsoles keep your feet safe and sound from life’s hard knocks. Sanuk includes a padded collar and molded EVA footbeds for added comfort. The footbeds are also removable and treated with an antimicrobial additive to ensure against pesky odors. We like the simple, sleek profile of these sneakers, while the textured fabric uppers add a subtle dash of style. Available in charcoal (shown) and brown.

Vagabond Tripper Denim

Brand new from Sanuk, the Vagabond Tripper Denim ($65 at Zappos) evolved from the brand’s classic Sidewalk Surfer sandal-shoe mash-up. This time around, Sanuk adds a thicker sole, while retaining the easy comfort we love. The Vagabond Tripper Denim features a durable denim upper and soft flannel lining for cooler fall weather. A cushioned EVA footbed keeps feet happy all day. We like grippy outsoles and cozy vibes of the Vagabond Tripper Denim for fall cruising and chilling with friends.

Sanuk Pick Pocket Denim

The Pick Pocket Denim is a tried and true style from Sanuk, now updated for fall with fresh colorways. These classic slip-ons feature a denim upper and cushioned EVA footbed. Elastic inserts on each side keep the Pick Pocket on your feet and a wide toe box ensures all-day ease. The Pick Pocket Denim ($65 at Zappos) is simple, classic, and relaxing to wear. Neutral black, brown, or grey tones will match just about any outfit you can muster. Reach for the Pick Pocket when you don’t really want to wear shoes, but life demands it. You can’t go wrong.

Chillsea Tripper

Sanuk extends their line-up to include a new mid-cut boot style for added warmth as Summer fades out. The Chillsea Tripper ($80 at Zappos) features a washed canvas upper trimmed with leather and hand-stitched detailing. We like the rustic earth tones on the Chillsea Tripper, which is available in brown or black colorways. We especially dig the orange highlights on the brown version of this one. A pull tab at the heel makes the shoe easy to pull off at the end of the day. A rubber outsole with grippy tread keeps you securely connected with the planet, wherever you plan to wander.

Sanuk Sideline Coated

For most of us, fall means dodging puddles and raindrops. Sanuk is here to help with the Sideline Coated. They’ve paired vulcanized rubber outsoles with a waxed canvas upper. The result is a water-resistant slip-on that’ll help keep your feet safe and dry from the elements. Obviously, you’ll need some actual rain boots in a downpour, but the Sideline Coated ($60 at Zappos) is the right call for puddle-jumping and damp-weather wanderings. Molded EPA footbeds and a printed canvas liner keep it comfortable. Choose from four colorways, available only for fall.

