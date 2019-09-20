Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes guys want to dress up without wearing a suit. You can still step up your office attire without spending big bucks. Right now, save 71 percent off the price of Ralph Lauren wool dress pants at Macy’s Suiting Event. From flat-fronts to double-pleats, in a host of colors, sizes, and styles, there’s a dress pant for every man and every occasion on sale right now at Macy’s.

Normally priced at $140, during the Macy’s Suiting Event these Lauren by Ralph Lauren dress pants are marked way down to just forty bucks! From tan to brown, from light grey to black, these dress pants cover the gamut of styles and colors. And they are priced to move. But hurry—the Macy’s Suiting Event only lasts through October 7.

With a neutral palette of colorways and a clean, classic finish, these Lauren by Ralph Lauren pants ($40) provide instant sophistication to any outfit. You can wear them with any sport coat, or just tuck in a nice dress shirt and go business casual. Or if you work in a truly relaxed office, just rock a black t-shirt. However you pair them, these imported wool pants will retain their shape and texture for years.

if you’re a slim guy, try the Flat-front Dress Pants ($40). They come in black, grey, medium-grey, navy, or tan, in sizes from 30×30 all the way up to 54×30. Bigger guys should opt for the roomier Double-reverse Pleated Dress Pants. There are more colors available with this style, including brown and light grey. So there’s a pair for every man. Even big men can get in on the act.Big & Tall Double-reverse Pleated Dress Pants (also $40; regularly $140) come only in grey or charcoal.

No matter which Lauren by Ralph Lauren imported wool dress pants you choose, you’ll elevate your business attire to whole ‘nother level. So get over to Macy’s Suiting Event today. your career will thank you.

