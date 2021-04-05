Save $100 On This Bamboo Sheet Set For Mom At Cozy Earth

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner guys. After the last year of nonsense we’ve all had to deal with, every mom out there deserves a special holiday this year. And with this fantastic sale going on at Cozy Earth until April 12th, you can make it special when you pick up this Bamboo Sheet Set right now.

Mother’s Day falls right in the middle of Spring. Not too long after the holiday, the summer will be here. And that means we’ve got a lot of warm days and nights ahead of us. So you would be doing your mom a big service by picking up a Bamboo Sheet Set for her. Because these bad boys will keep her cool throughout the night.

This set will help keep anyone cool at night is because Bamboo is an amazing temperature regulating material. It won’t overheat you, letting your body breathe throughout the night. And when your body can breathe easier, you’ll be a lot more relaxed. When you’re feeling more relaxed, you get much better rest.

When you get the Bamboo Sheet Set you’ll get a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and two pillowcases. When paired with a fitting comforter, the style and comfort if this set will make a really big impression. Anyone would be happy to fall asleep with these unbelievably soft sheets surrounding them at night.

And these can be your mom’s right now for a great low price. From now until April 12th, the Bamboo Sheet Set will be $100 off. No matter what color or sizing you need, these are more affordable than ever. So if you want to make it a special day for mom this year, pick up a set while you can. She’ll be in heaven if you do.

Get It: Pick up the Bamboo Sheet Set (starting at $211; was $311) at Cozy Earth

