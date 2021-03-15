Save 15% On All Items At Buffy To Get Spring Ready Bedroom Goods

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Things are starting to warm these days. Winter is coming to a close and that means springtime is near. So you’re going to want to swap out the heavy comforter and sheet set you got in the bedroom for some more Spring Ready Bedroom Goods. Which you can do right now at Buffy for a great discount.

Buffy is always an amazing resource for you anyone to improve the comfort of their bedroom. And right now it is better than ever. Because you can go over there right now to pick up some Spring Ready Bedroom Goods for a 15% discount. A discount that applies to everything in the store.

That’s right folks. From now until March 21st, 2021, you can use the discount code GETSOMESLEEP to save 15% off on everything in the store. So you can get some brand spanking new Spring Ready Bedroom Goods for an even better price. Items like the amazing Buffy Breeze Comforter.

The Buffy Breeze Comforter is a great comforter that any man should add to their home. Because while it may be getting warmer out there, that doesn’t mean you don’t need a little coverage and warmth at night. So this comforter will give you the comfort and satisfaction you need to sleep easier at night.

It can do so thanks to the amazing eucalyptus that it is made with. This 300 thread count comforter is out of this world. It’s lightweight but warm enough to keep the spring chill away. The shell and the filling are made completely with pet and child-safe eucalyptus to make the warm weather seasons bearable.

For the Buffy sale that is going on right now, you can’t go wrong with picking up The Buffy Breeze Comforter. It’s perfect for the coming weather. But you don’t need to limit yourself to just this great item. Head on over to Buffy right now and use the code GETSOMESLEEP to save on whatever sleep goods you need.

Get It: Pick up The Buffy Breeze Comforter ($152 with coupon code GETSOMESLEEP; was $179) at Buffy

