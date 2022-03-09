Save 15% on This Eucalyptus Sheet Set From Sijo Today!

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The most important thing to take into account in your bedroom is if the bed is actually comfortable to sleep in. Sure, you want it to look good and all that. But really, if you’re not comfortable in bed, what are you even doing? Luckily that won’t be an issue when you have this Eucalyptus Sheet Set from Sijo in your life.

We can say that your nighttime routine will be a much more relaxing affair because we have tried them out ourselves. And the timing couldn’t have been better, because you can go to Sijo right now and save 15% on all the Eucalyptus bedding in the store. That’s a good steal in our book.

What makes this set so comfortable? Because they are made from 100% TENCEL™ lyocell fibers. Eucalyptus and other wood sources make up those fibers, and the feeling you get on the skin is out of this world. True comfort in no time. And the benefits don’t just stop at the immediate feeling on your skin.

One additional benefit of the Eucalyptus Sheet Set is that they are cooling, so you don’t overheat while you sleep. They’re also antimicrobial to help keep them fresh and they are also hypoallergenic so you can lay in them without worry. These super silky sheets are gonna help you out in a big way and the world too, thanks to the sustainable production that creates them.

We have tried many sheets in our day and we can say for sure that the Eucalyptus Sheet Set is some of the best in the game. Sustainably sourced to make sheets that feel even better than silk. You’ll be comfortable all night long and you will be sleeping like a super exhausted baby in no time at all.

Get It: Pick up the Eucalyptus Sheet Set (starting at $123; was $145) at Sijo

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!