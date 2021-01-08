Save 15% Sitewide At The Brooklinen Surprise Savings Event

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that the holiday season is over, you can start picking up items for yourself again. Things you have been looking at but have been waiting to grab. If you’re in the market for some new bedding and household items, then you should head on over to Brooklinen right now.

Why should you head on over to Brooklinen right now? It’s not just because the items in stock are some of the most comfortable items you can pick up for the house. That’s an evergreen fact. No, now is the best time because of the Brooklinen Surprise Savings Event that is live now.

With the Brooklinen Surprise Savings Event, you can save 15% on pretty much everything on the site. From now until 1/11, that discount will be live on items in stock. And when you check out the items that are available to pick up, you’ll have a hard time not taking advantage of the sale.

To give you guys a good idea of what can be found in the Brooklinen Surprise Savings Event, we have listed 7 of our favorite items below. A good variety of stuff that any man can benefit greatly from having. So check out these items we curated for you below and grab what catches your fancy while you still can.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!