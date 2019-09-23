Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If you’re looking for a new watch, look no further than Macy’s. With a vast selection of watches of every make and style, it’s guaranteed you’ll find the perfect timepiece for you. And many of Macy’s watches are on sale. We found this incredible deal on a Citizen Eco-Drive World Perpetual A-T Watch with a stainless steel bracelet. Normally priced at $495, right now at Macy’s it’s almost $200 off—just $297! That’s 40 percent off.

A gorgeous timepiece that never needs a battery, the Citizen Eco-Drive World Perpetual is both contemporary and classic. Fantastic for wearing with a suit or dressy outfit, it’s also a highly functional timekeeper. So it also goes great with jeans and a t-shirt. It automatically sets its own time, thanks to a radio beacon.

Never Replace A Watch Battery Again

Upon unboxing, simply set it to your local time zone. The Eco-Drive automatically adjust to and keeps the exact time—always. No matter where you are or where you travel, you’ll always know precisely what time it is.

Reviewers rave about its style and accuracy. With a dark blue dial set against stainless steel in a 42mm case, this World Perpetual A-T watch from Citizen Eco-Drive (#CB0160-51L) powers itself with light energy, and always maintains the correct time though radio communication with the atomic clock. It features luminescent three-hand quartz movement that’s powered by light—any light. It’s water-resistant to 100 meters and comes with a 5-year limited warrant courtesy of Citizen.

Renowned for quality and style, Citizen watches make a statement. Not only will peers and colleagues appreciate your fashion sense, watch-heads will admire your taste in timepieces. This stunning watch is ideal for dressing up, but works well with most any outfit because it’s so accurate and practical.

And if you’re a stickler about always knowing the precise time, you need an Eco-Drive World Perpetual A-T watch. The Eco-Drive and Radio Controlled Accuracy work in perfect synchronization, to deliver the most accurate readings available.

So head over to Macy’s today and slip on the Citizen Eco-Drive World Perpetual A-T watch ($297; was $495). You’ll save 40 percent. And while you’re there be sure to check out all the watches on sale at Macy’s.

Get It: Save 40%—$197—on the Citizen Eco-Drive World Perpetual A-T watch ($297; was $495) at Macy’s

