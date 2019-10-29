Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Praise be, the corduroy blazer is finally, thankfully making a comeback! Get in on the action now, and jump on this effortlessly cool bandwagon before everyone else does. Right now—in fact, today ONLY—at Macy’s you can save 69 percent on any of these sweet Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit Ultraflex Corduroy Sport Coats. You know you want one.

Long derided as the garb of stodgy professors, the corduroy blazer (with the requisite contrasting elbow patch, thank you very much) is super-hip this fall. It’s true; 70s style is all the rage, and corduroy—cord pants too, fellas—is riding the nostalgic wave.

But this isn’t your grandfather’s corduroy. Corduroy sport coats of the past were mostly dark, dingy, and boring. Or at least they sure seemed that way. Cord blazers were always rather blah, with lots of grey, brown, and wrinkles. Lots and lots of wrinkles.

Not anymore. Today’s contemporary slim cuts, combined with modernization of production techniques, have resulted in a more form-fitting, far cooler corduroy look than in the past. And the fabric itself, long considered staid and bland, now comes in a variety of sexy wales (the thickness of its grooves) and fun colors.

And today only, you can pick one up for yourself, in your choice of five sexy, subtle seasonal shades, and save nearly 70 percent off the list price. Normally $295, today you can pick one up for just 80 bucks!

This is a remarkable deal. These days you’re as likely to see a corduroy blazer on the streets of Brooklyn as you are in the halls of Yale. Especially this time of year, when you need a thicker barrier against stiff winds.

But your musty old Poli Sci professor wouldn’t be caught dead in one of these hip Ralph Lauren Corduroy Sport Coats. Nicely tailored with faux-suede elbow patches, it’s still a sophisticated look. But corduroy is far more fun these days. It works way better on the sidewalk than it does in the lecture hall.

The Ultraflex design, a blend of breathable cotton and performance spandex, retains its shape and resists wrinkling. These Ralph Lauren blazers are Classic Fit, too. Meaning, they won’t be too snug for average guys. It also means they’ll have plenty of space underneath for layering a shirt-jacket or sweater.

Better still, there’s a veritable multitude of sizes available, from 36S (short) all the way up to 60L (long). So it’s the ideal fall blazer for Big & Tall guys. Heck, it’s the ideal semi-dress coat for any man. It’s fantastic for when you want to add a bit of class to your outfit this time of year.

But even with that sophisticated air, there’s no need to dress up today’s corduroy blazer. Throw it over a t-shirt and jeans, then slip on some white sneakers. now you’re ready for any type of activity, from casual chill to sophisticated cool.

Are you ready for a casual and cool but classy autumn look? Get over to Macy’s today and pick up a Ralph Lauren Corduroy Ultraflex Sport Coat. You’ll save a whopping $205! Better yet, you’ll have the perfect fall and winter blazer long before the rest of your friends jump on the bandwagon this holiday season.

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!