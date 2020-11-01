Save 25% Off Everything Sitewide At Nectar Sleeps Nectar Day Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s that time of year again folks. The clocks are changing yet again with Daylight Savings back in our lives. And with that, that means something else is back too. To celebrate the changing of the clocks, Nectar Sleep has brought back the Nectar Day sale for you to save a ton of money on amazing bedding items.

Nectar Sleep is a top-notch brand for anyone looking to upgrade their bedroom set up with some new sheets or a new mattress or the like. And with the Nectar Day Sale, you can save on everything on the entire site. Yes, everything. 25% off whatever you see in the store. Like this Weighted Blanket.

Having a Weighted Blanket in your home can be a good way to relieve stress. With that light but still substantial weight on your body, it helps your system release serotonin and melatonin. When those are released into the body, you relax easier. Which we can all use in the wild year that is 2020.

Now that the Fall is in full swing with winter coming in short order, it is the perfect time to get the Weighted Blanket. Something for you to curl up in on a cold night inside. You’ll stay warm and relaxed all night long. There’s no beating that, especially at a discount of 25% off.

Of course, you don’t have to pick up the Weighted Blanket from the Nectar Day Sale. You can pick up anything you need or want for the bedroom at a great discount. But you need to act fast. This sale is only going to last until 12 am EST. So pick this or anything else up from Nectar Sleep now while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Weighted Blanket ($127; was $169) at Nectar Sleep

