Charged Cotton Long Sleeve GET IT!

With raglan sleeves, mesh side panels, and odor-fighting, sweat-wicking tech, this might be the ideal outdoor workout shirt for chilly spring mornings. It comes in three colors and in sizes all the way up to 3XL.

Get It: Save 25% on the Charged Cotton Long Sleeve ($30 with coupon code WFH25; was $40) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!