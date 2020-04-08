Save 25% Sitewide Today at the Under Armour Work From Home Sale

Unisex UA Curry 7 Pi Day Basketball Shoes GET IT!

This is the “off-court” version of the Curry 7 PE. It’s got a breathable, lightweight knit upper that provides a sock-like fit and feel, UA HOVR technology that returns energy, Micro G cushioning to make every cut more explosive, and a decoupled heel for more natural motion. The rubber outsole has a herringbone pattern for maximum floor control and grip.

Get It: Save 25% on the Unisex UA Curry 7 Pi Day ($105 with coupon code WFH25; was $140) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!