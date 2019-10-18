Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Right now during the Need Supply Co. Friends & Family Sale, you can take 30 percent off sitewide. That’s a great deal on quality clothes, shoes, and accessories for both men and women. With a huge selection of amazing, stylish gear, Need Supply Co. is one of our favorite places to shop. And this weekend, we plan to drop a bundle.

The best online retailers offer a wide selection from a variety of manufacturers. Whether you’re shopping for protein powders or clothes, that’s just the way it is. Need Supply Co. has a great selection of cool clothes, shoes, and accessories from a number of awesome labels. And they’ve even got a great line of their own staples.

And for a limited time, you get 30 percent off anything and everything, no code required. So head over to Need Supply Co. this weekend and take advantage of this great site. The Friends & Family Sale must end, however, on Monday, October 21.

If you’ve never checked out Need Supply, it’s one of the best because it doesn’t exclude anything from its collection. Everything from sweats and t-shirts to fancy duds can be found at Need Supply. And it’s great stuff from high-end labels like Acne Studios and Commes de Garcons to mid-range clothes from Reigning Champ and Saturdays NYC to workwear brands like Carhartt WIP and Levi’s. There’s a fantastic array of athletic gear from Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, and beyond.

To get you started at the F&F Sale, we’ve selected a couple of things we love. And we think you will, too.

Carhartt WIP Chalk Twill Shirt Jacket at Need Supply Co.

This shirt jacket from Carhartt WIP ($118; was $168) is functional but still cool as all get-out. WIP is Carhartt’s “fashion” line. Basically, it’s a chance for the venerable workwear label to stretch its muscles a bit. The line is made up of classic Carhartt-inspired gear that’s slightly more refined than typical—more at-home on campus, or in the club, than it is on the job site.

It’s got a spread collar and a button placket, with single-button barrel cuffs. The dual chest pockets are massive and paired with the contrast topstitching hearken back to the label’s iconic dungarees. The logo patch on the chest lets you know this item is pure Carhartt.

Get It: Save 30% on the Carhartt WIP Chalk Twill Shirt Jacket ($118; was $168) at Need Supply Co.

Reigning Champ Core Full Zip Hoodie at Need Supply Co.

Reigning Champ is the coolest apparel label you may have never heard of. Founded in 2007, it’s part of Vancouver’s exploding apparel scene. The brand is known for heavyweight fleece and high-quality basics, like t-shirts, joggers, and this perfect, 100 percent cotton hoodie.

Everyone needs a hoodie this time of year. But we find that the micro-fleece ones just don’t breathe as well as we’d like. They’re great solo, but when we layer them under a leather jacket we start sweating the moment you step indoors. For us, it’s gotta be cotton. This one is available in black or navy, with contrast drawstrings, raglan sleeves, flat locked seams, and bartack reinforcements at stress points.

Get It: Save 30% on the Reigning Champ Core Full Zip Hoodie ($116; was $165) at Need Supply Co.

