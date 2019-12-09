Save 30% On These Columbia Waterproof Boots At Macy’s

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





December is already a week down at this point. The winter is right around the corner, even if it already feels like it’s the winter. The cold is here and the snow has fallen for some already. It is time to get all the winter gear you can so the winter is not too much of a chore.

Since the snow is going to have to be a problem for many people these days, you are going to need to pick up a pair of waterproof boots. Boots that are strong and durable to make walking through the snow a dry experience. Boots that will keep the water out. Boots like the Columbia Fairbanks Omni-Heat Waterproof Boots.

Right now, the Columbia Fairbanks Omni-Heat Waterproof Boots are on sale at Macy’s. With the coupon code FRIEND, these boots will be 30 percent cheaper. And that is a price that can’t be beaten because they are boots that are a bit of a necessity as the temperature drops.

Plenty of boots are not the most comfortable pieces of footwear one can put on, the functionality being the key point. But with the Columbia Fairbanks Omni-Heat Waterproof Boots, they are incredibly comfortable. The rubber soles are very comfortable on the foot, taking a lot of the pressure off the foot. And the material that is used on the boot to keep the elements out is comfortable as well, never weighing the foot down or being too heavy.

The material that keeps the Columbia Fairbanks Omni-Heat Waterproof Boots truly waterproof could have made the boots look unappealing, but they don’t. For a pair of highly functional boots, these are incredibly appealing to the eye. Whichever of the 3 color options you choose, they will be great additions to your closet.

Trying to find the right pair of boots to keep the winter elements at bay is key in the coming months. Do not wait for someone to gift you a pair for the holidays. Pick up these amazing Columbia Fairbanks Omni-Heat Waterproof Boots at Macy’s while you can still save 30 percent on them with coupon code FRIEND. The functionality is as high as their fashionability. Pick up a pair for yourself and pick up a pair as a gift for a friend.

Get It: Pick up the Columbia Fairbanks Omni-Heat Waterproof Boots ($91 with coupon code FRIEND; was $130) at Macy’s

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!