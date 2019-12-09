Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Sports coats are kind of like tech: You get what you pay for. Try to skimp, and you’ll really pay the price! That’s why sales and deals around the holidays are so valuable—because you can get the quality you demand at the prices you want. Case in point: This Lauren Ralph Lauren Wool/Silk/Cashmere blend sportcoat. Normally $450, right now it can be yours for just $135 at Macy’s.

If you’re keeping score at home, that’s a savings of 70 percent! But if you want to save $315, you’d better hurry—this deal expires today at Macy’s.

The ideal blend of function and fashion, this gorgeous sportcoat is available in eight fantastic colorways. From black to maroon, camel to grey, and two shades of navy blue, there’s one for every guy and every occasion. And it comes in sizes from 36 to 50, and in Short, Regular, or Tall lengths.

Fantastic for colder months, this soft-but-heavy jacket keeps you warm while it breathes. All the colors look great and pair well with everything from jeans to slacks to chinos. No matter what you’re wearing, you’ll look sharp and feel comfortable in this sumptuous wool/silk/cashmere blend sport coat.

And you’ll feel great too, knowing you saved so much money! Seriously, for a coat of this quality, made of this material, with a label such as Ralph Lauren? You’d pay three to five times as much on any other day. But today? You get 70 percent off. What are you waiting for?

With a Classic Fit, you don’t have to worry about this sport coat going out of style. It will become a staple of your casual, cold-weather attire for years to come. It features a notched lapel and two-button closure. Four-button cuffs keep the sleeves sharp. It has two front flap pockets and a left chest welt pocket. In the back, a center vent keeps things flowing.

This jacket is fully lined and comes with a smart, adjustable multicolor pocket stuffer (it’s attached).

If you’re ready for casual style with a swank feel, check out this Lauren Ralph Lauren Luxury Wool/Cashmere/Silk-blend sportcoat.

