Save 35% on this Perfect Shirt Jacket On Sale at Huckberry

One of the most popular layers for guys these days is the shirt jacket. Sometimes called a shirt-jac, often known as a shacket, it bridges the gap between a button-down shirt and a light jacket. They’re ideal for cooler months when it’s a bit chilly, but not bone-chillingly cold enough to crank up the heat or pull over a sweater. Right now, one of our favorite shirt jackets is on sale at Huckberry. Buy it today, and you could save $62.

Made exclusively for Huckberry by Flint and Tinder, the Wool Expedition Shirt Jacket ($116; was $178) is a cozy layer that’s ideal for camping, hiking, or just wearing around the house. Styled like a flannel with a button-down front, subtle tails, and dual chest pockets, it’s cut from an ultra-thick 15.8-ounce cotton/wool blend flannel. The cotton keeps it cozy, the wool makes it super warm, and the styling keeps it super-casual.

The Perfect Shirt Jacket—On Sale

The Wool Expedition comes in four colors. Choose from Charcoal Plaid (top and below), Coal, Navy, or Vintage Red Plaid (above). All are made with that phenomenally soft and sturdy cotton/wool blend. And they’re all marked 35 percent off. Regularly priced at $178, right now you can grab one for just $116.

That’s an amazing deal on a closet staple you’ll own and wear for years to come. If your flannel arsenal is wearing a bit thin, you’ve got to try the Wool Expedition Shirt Jacket.

This is the thickest, most versatile Flint and Tinder shirt jacket to date. If you’re staring down a forecast that looks unpredictable, this heavy-duty shirt jacket is ready to layer and ready to work. Wear it over a t-shirt and head out the door; it’s perfect for those days when the sun can’t make up its mind. And those nights when you don’t want to ruin the vibe by running home to change.

If the weather turns south, button it up for a quick cover-up. Better still, just wear it under your coat for fantastic warmth and comfort. It’s the perfect layer for when you want to be ready if cooler weather strikes.

Double-layered flannel with a contrast internal pattern, there’s an internal media pocket for your phone or valuables. The sleeves and cuffs are totally versatile and adjustable for easy rolling. And it’s yarn-dyed so the softness and machine washability is prime.

