Save 35% on This Sweet Shag Fleece Hoodie at Huckberry

A great hoodie is a three-season must-have. And right now at Huckberry, slip into this amazingly soft, shag fleece hoodie from Relwen. Usually $228, right now it can be yours for $148. That’s a savings of $80—more than a third off.

Relwen is a fine manufacturer of Americana clothing and gear our of the Midwest. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Relwen makes durable, good-looking apparel that’s as at home in the field as it is in the office or at the bar. Jackets and flannels, pants and vest, well-built Relwen gear is high-tech and low maintenance.

And that’s true of this fleece hoodie. A Huckberry exclusive, it’s available in grey (shown), navy, or black. At 35 percent off, this is a great deal on a three-season staple. It’s great thrown over a tee on chilly spring mornings, snuggly as a top layer in the fall, and perfect under a parka in these cold months of winter.

The ability to adapt to time and setting is standard for the run-of-the-mill fleece. But Relwen’s Shag Fleece steps it up, with next-level softness with a classic, handsome design that’s right at home no matter where you are.

The double-faced knit pile sherpa outer provides maximum softness, while the micro-fleece interior feels great against the skin and doesn’t shed. It’s then garment-washed to add even more softness. The three-panel shaped hood contours around your face, and teams with the lycra-bound hem and cuffs to block out the cold. For even more protection from the elements, a durable zipper closure with a nylon Taslan storm placket shields the seams from the wind. And two large, zippered hand pockets give your mitts a place to snuggle. Finally, a single zippered chest pocket is a perfect place to stash your valuables and EDC.

If you want the Relwen Sherpa Fleece hoodie, you’d better hurry; when Huckberry has a sale it usually means the item is selling out or it’s being pushed out to make room for next season’s stock. So sizes are going fast in this item, in all colors. In fact, it looks like the Double-XLs are all sold out across the color board. But if you’re a small-XL guy, there’s a chance you could still score.

But hurry. And save 35 percent on a three-season staple.

Get It: Save 35% on the Relwen Shag Fleece Zip Hoodie ($148; was $228) at Huckberry

